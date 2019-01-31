There it is! Lauren Burnham put her baby bump on display in a mirror selfie on Wednesday, January 30 — revealing that she’s officially 22 weeks along.

“Post-workout,” the Bachelor star, 27, captioned her Instagram Story. She stood to the side and showed off pregnancy profile in a formfitting long-sleeve tee, black leggings and sneakers. The mom-to-be topped the maternity look off with a ponytail and a baseball cap.

The reality star opened up about this stage of her pregnancy in an Instagram post that same day — but from her baby’s social media account. “Such a relaxing week inside here,” she captioned the shot. “I’ve just been spending time growing per usual and now I’m the size of a spaghetti squash. I’m up to about a pound in weight and I’m happy to say I finally look like a miniature newborn (my head is finally not abnormally large).”

Burnham is really bumping along! But when she and her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., tied the knot earlier this month, the pregnant star’s baby bump was hidden by her plunging wedding gown.

The Virginia Beach native shared a couple bikini pics from her Hawaii honeymoon, though, cradling her tummy.

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2018 that the couple are expecting a baby girl. “I think, to be honest, in the beginning we were both hoping that we were having a girl,” Burnham told Us.

“We actually did the early gender test online, so we took our test at 10 weeks,” she added. “We got the results back from that, and it was that we were having a boy.” But with a 15-week ultrasound, the first-time parents found out they’d actually be welcoming a daughter in June.

“I was really nervous to be a boy mom because I just don’t know that I can relate as well, being a woman relating to a little boy,” the reality star admitted. “I have a little brother, and he’s so sweet and I love him to death, but sometimes I don’t really understand why he acts that way he does. I’m feeling a lot more confident in being able to be a girl mom first!”

