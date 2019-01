One week down, forever to go. Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham continued their Hawaiian getaway in the days following their wedding on Saturday, January 12.

The honeymooners, who met while filming season 22 of The Bachelor in 2017, were spotted walking side by side down the beach in Maui on Thursday, January 17, and they looked relaxed as ever.

Scroll down to see the latest pics from their romantic vacation!