



The sky’s the limit for Lauren Conrad and William Tell’s holiday traditions with their sons, Liam and Charlie.

“We’re still kind of working on our traditions because we’re a new family, so we’re starting our own,” the fashion designer, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, December 5, while celebrating 10 years of LC Lauren Conrad at Kohl’s. “I’m excited for Christmas morning. My son’s two and a half now so he’s got his Christmas list going. He kind of knows what’s going on now.”

Although the California native and Tell, 39, get to decide what Christmas will look like for them, Conrad is going to copy her mom and dad in one specific way. She told Us, “My parents were always so great about a beautiful setup of our presents and stockings so that’s something I’m looking forward to.”

The Infamous author gave birth to Liam, now 2, and Charlie, now 1 month, in 2016 and October, respectively. Seven years before she became a mom, Conrad started her Kohl’s collaboration.

“It’s a little scary that that much time passed that quickly but I think I was just happy to be there,” she told Us. “The longevity that this line has experienced is very exciting. Whenever there’s something happening in my life, we talk about it within the company. So when I got married, we did a whole dress shop. When I was pregnant, we did maternity, and when I started really furnishing my first home, we started doing home. It’s always kind of been very true to where I’m at with my life, so hopefully that continues.”

As for the philanthropist’s latest November/December collection, Conrad wanted it to represent everything the line has “stood for over the years.” With the first month mostly pink and the second mostly blue, the merchandise feels “very romantic and celebratory.”

The Little Market cofounder wants her buyers to feel confident in her clothes, explaining, “I like when I put on an outfit and feel really good about myself and my hope is that people who buy the line experience the same thing.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe