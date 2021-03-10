Gratitude changes everything! Lauren Scruggs opened up about her experience with IVF, saying that feeling thankful for the process has made it so much better.

“I have truly been feeling so grateful for every part of this process. it was an internal struggle initially to make the decision to start ivf because holistic routes are always my go-to, but after so much prayer, this path was the clear next step and so much peace is behind it,” the blogger, 32, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 10. “Whenever I get a shot or take medicine, instead of subconsciously feeling guilty, I thank God for how it is helping my body during this time + am so grateful for this opportunity, the amazing doctors, and the community of friends doing ivf at the same time as me. this mentality has shifted everything for me.”

Scruggs and her husband, Jason Kennedy, have shared their experience with IVF before. In January, the couple talked to Katherine Schwarzenegger about the “ups and downs” of the process.

“It’s so crazy. I think we didn’t realize how long it had been and then we did the math. We’ve always wanted [kids], but we feel like we have so much joy in our life as it is. We only know a baby will add more joy,” the Still Lolo author said at the time. “The baby is not gonna fill a hole in our life so I feel like we haven’t been super obsessive about it or anxious. We truly believe that God’s timing is so perfect. We’ve been really at peace about it but also being productive in the steps we have to do.”

Kennedy, 39, chimed in: “I believe there is a plan in place for us and when we’re supposed to have a baby, it’ll happen. … We know there’ll be ups and downs. We hope way more ups than downs.”

According to her Instagram, Scruggs will be undergoing an egg retrieval on Friday, March 12. Her husband revealed via a January Instagram video that she began the process on her own due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you don’t know what IVF means, it means in-vitro fertilization. It’s where they take the egg and the sperm and they do a little dance,” the former E! host noted. “Could have twins, could have more than twins. Could have one. Might not even have one.”

Since posting the video, the entertainment journalist has continued sharing the couple’s IVF process with his social media followers, captioning his posts with the #ivfjourney hashtag.

Scruggs and Kennedy originally tied the knot in December 2014. Before beginning their journey with IVF, the couple were open about their difficulty conceiving.

“We’ve been trying [but] it’s not easy having a kid,” the Florida native exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2019. “We’ve been trying different things, but … we’re not freaking out about it. It’s not something that worries us. [We’re] not overwhelmed with it. When it’s supposed to happen, it’ll happen. We’re kind of just taking it one day at a time. … It’s fun to try, though.”

In her Instagram post, Scruggs called her path to motherhood “the sweetest full circle moment.👶🏼👶🏼,” noting that she and her twin sister were IVF babies as well.

“Every time a shot hurts or if I am tired, I am so reminded of the most beautiful attribute behind having kiddos that i have learned from the sweet parents around me – there is nothing better to sacrifice for and this minimal discomfort is so temporary. 🙌🏻 … jase and I are bursting with excitement and are praying over the baby/babies to be!”