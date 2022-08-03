Leona Lewis Gives Birth, Welcomes Her 1st Baby With Husband Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis’ little one! The singer gave birth on July 22 to her and husband Dennis Jauch’s first baby.

The musician, 37, revealed the happy news via Instagram on Tuesday, August 2, writing, “And then there were three 💗Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22 🕊.”

The couple started dating in 2010, announcing their engagement via social media eight years later. “My heart is singing the happiest song it’s ever sung,” the X Factor alum captioned the pair’s proposal pictures in November 2018. “I’m bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend, my partner in crime, my ride or die!”

The London native went on to write directly to the choreographer, 33, gushing, “I can’t wait to be your wife 🙈 eeeek wife! What?! Argh! Hahahahaha I still can’t believe it 👰🏽 I dreamed you up and you came true. The most caring, kindhearted and inspiring person I’ve had the privilege to know.💕💍✨💒 Now lets go have a big ol’ partyyyyyyyy.”

Lewis and Jauch tied the knot in July of the following year in Italy, telling Hello! at the time how “full of love” the ceremony was. “It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love,” the bride told the magazine in 2019. “There were a lot of tears.”

In a subsequent Instagram post, the “Bleeding Love” singer wrote, “I will cherish this day for a lifetime. Nine years ago, this amazing man walked into my life and last weekend we said ‘I do’ surrounded by the people we love. From our family style dinner in the vineyards of Tuscany to our ceremony in the small chapel that sheltered us from the storm outside, to the all night singing and dance party, every moment was a gift of love. I’m so thankful … for the most special day of my life.”

The duo announced in March that they were starting a family. “Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer,” the then-expectant star captioned her baby bump debut at the time.

“Biggest gift I could’ve asked for coming this Summer,” the professional dancer wrote in a post of his own. “You’re one hot a** Mama @leonalewis.” Jauch also commented on his wife’s social media upload, once again calling her a “hot mama.”

The songwriter had a “challenging first trimester,” she told her Instagram followers later that same month, noting that she was “severely ill and unable to leave the house” in the beginning of her pregnancy. The Grammy nominee healed with a river outing “with [her] pups and the bump.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!