Lindsay Lohan is getting real about how “everything’s changing” in her career after welcoming son Luai with husband Bader Shammas.

“I want to do things that my son can see,” Lohan, 37, told E! News on Tuesday, March 5. “But I also want to do things that inspire me.”

She continued, “It’s a learning process — I’m having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it.”

Lohan and Shammas, 37, welcomed Luai in June 2023. At the time, the actress’ rep confirmed to Us that the couple had a “beautiful, healthy son,” adding that “the family is over the moon in love.”

Lohan has since jumped headfirst back into her work while balancing motherhood. She admitted that she’s “fortunate” Luai is still young.

“I can bring him everywhere,” she told E! on Tuesday. “He is everywhere with me, because I don’t want to leave him. But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes.”

Lohan and Shammas tied the knot in April 2022, and she announced in March 2023 that they were expecting their first baby.

“Her pregnancy is really bringing her family closer together,” a source told Us at the time. “Michael [Lohan] and Dina [Lohan] are coparenting very well. They wanted this for Lindsay for so long.”

After Lindsay gave birth, a separate insider told Us in October 2023 that she grew into motherhood “so naturally” and was “very hands-on” with Luai.

“They’re 50-50 with all the duties. That way, it’s not too overwhelming,” the same source told Us about Lindsay and Shammas. “Lindsay is in the healthiest, most stable and confident place in her life.”

Welcoming Luai has also made the couple’s relationship “stronger,” a third source told Us in January.

The Mean Girls actress has “really taken to motherhood” and is “really protective” of her son, the insider continued.

“Her personal life means more than anything but she’s really looking forward to getting back to work,” the source added. “She’s taking everything a day at a time.”

Lindsay is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming Netflix movie, Irish Wish, which debuts via the streaming service on Friday, March 15. The movie follows Maddie (Lohan), who makes a wish while attending her best friend’s wedding in Ireland, causing her to switch places with the bride.

“It’s a nice story of luck and love and confidence,” she told Netflix’s Tudum of the role. “Maddie’s [one of the only] characters that I’ve played [who’s] a woman on her own making her way in the world.”