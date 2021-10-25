Baby boy! Pregnant Pandora Vanderpump Sabo and her husband, Jason Sabo, have a son on the way.

“A little throwback to surprising our parents and brothers with whether this little much-loved baby will be a boy or girl on a small, magical confetti-filled day. #cantwait,” Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter, 35, captioned a Saturday, October 23, Instagram video of her gender reveal party. “You are so loved already little boy, we can’t wait to meet you. Also, the shock on my daddy [Ken Todd]’s face is just priceless.”

Last month, Lisa, 61, exclusively told Us Weekly that the announcement included a “combative thing that exploded all over the garden.” While the Vanderpump Rules star wouldn’t tell Us “what color” the confetti was, she joked about “cleaning up 10,000” pieces.

The Bravo personality wants her grandchild to call her Nanny Pinky, she went on to tell Us, adding, “[Pandora and Jason] liked it. That’s not any indication of what she’s having.”

The expectant star announced earlier that same month that she was starting a family with the Indiana native, 35. She debuted her budding belly in a floral dress at the 5th Annual World Dog Day.

“She kept it quiet for a long time,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told Us in August. “She gave me a gift and inside was the sonogram, and she videoed it. She videoed every step of me opening this thing and saying, ‘Oh, my God!’ … We’re all very, very excited. How can we not be? Pandora’s a very tactile and loving person and loves on her dog like a baby. She’s very much like me. Pandora and Jason [will make] lovely parents, and it’s a blessing.”

The couple wed in August 2011 in California. Eight years later, the Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump star told Daily Dish that she was not “put[ting] pressure” on her daughter to conceive.

“It’s got to be them that’s got to raise the child. And it’s got to be them that’s gonna be up [with the baby],” she explained in 2019. “And it’s gotta be the time in your life when you’re ready for it. I think they’re kind of prepared, but I think Jason’s been traveling a lot. So I think they want that to slow down a little bit [first].”