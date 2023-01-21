Two new bombshells are on the way! Former Love Island UK winner Dani Dyer is pregnant with twins, whom she is expecting with boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

“We have been keeping a little secret,” the former ITV personality, 26, wrote via TikTok on Friday, January 20. “Our little TWINS. So excited to meet our babies and watch Santi be the best big brother. The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed.”

Dyer — who won Love Island UK season 4 with ex Jack Fincham — included footage from the moment she learned she was pregnant and her first baby bump selfie in her upload. “Our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait.”

The “Sorted With the Dyers” podcast host — who shares 2-year-old son Santiago with ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence — began dating the 26-year-old professional soccer player in October 2021.

“Happy birthday to my gorgeous boyfriend. I hope your day is as special as you are to me, you are one of a kind and I love you so much,” Dyer gushed via Instagram in December 2022, sharing a sweet tribute to her beau. “I can’t wait to spend every single birthday with you and make even more memories. Now and forever ♡ ♡ ♡.”

After revealing their baby news, several of the England native’s fellow Love Island alums shared their congratulations.

“Omg !!! Amazing. Congratulations 🥺🤍,” Molly-Mae Hague, who is currently expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Tommy Fury, replied via Instagram on Friday.

Samira Mighty, who costarred with Dyer on season 4, added: “OH WOWWWWWWW ❤️❤️❤️ CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVE.”

The What Would Dani Do? author first became a mother in January 2021, welcoming son Santiago “Santi” with Kimmence. (The former couple split that July when their baby boy was 6 months old.)

“I honestly wasn’t prepared for the rush of hormones. It was a little bit hard for me at the beginning. I really did struggle,” Dyer told England’s Metro in April 2022. “I remember when Santi was born, all I did was compare, and I always used to think, ‘Why can’t I breastfeed?’ I really, really struggled with that. And I put so much pressure on myself.”

She continued at the time: “I shouldn’t have compared so much. … I should have just enjoyed my baby bubble and just gone with it.”

Dyer is happily enjoying her “baby bubble” the second time around.

“Thank you all so so much for all your kind messages and support,” she wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, January 21. “Means the world to us. We are so excited (and scared).”