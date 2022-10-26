Like candy! Mandy Moore loved the experience of giving birth — even the more controversial aspects some moms shy away from.

The This Is Us alum, 39, recently took to social media to reveal she was ingesting her own placenta in capsule form after welcoming son Ozzie on Friday, October 21.

“Round 2 with @feelgoodplacenta,” Moore wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 25, alongside a photo of a pill bottle with the label: “Made By You, For You. Filled With Your Placenta and a Whole Lot of Love.”

This isn’t the first time the “Wild Hope” songstress has hopped on the growing trend. After welcoming her first child, 21-month-old son Gus, with husband Taylor Goldsmith in February 2021, Moore made an appearance on “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast” to share her experience with giving birth — and the joys of eating her placenta afterward.

“You are completely smothered in just that feeling of, I have never felt higher, I have never felt this kind of love. It was like the world stopped again, and you’re not aware of anything else going on,” she gushed. “I’m so glad I had [the placenta]. It was so beautiful.”

While Moore revealed on the podcast that she couldn’t “wait to do it again,” the A Walk to Remember star’s wish was granted when she and the Dawes musician, 36, welcomed baby No. 2 last week.

“Ozzie is here!” the New Hampshire native wrote via Instagram after giving birth alongside a series of black and white photos of her and her hubby cuddling their newborn. “Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓.”

Moore and Goldsmith — who tied the knot in November 2018 — first confirmed the news of her pregnancy in June following the season finale of her hit NBC series.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” Moore said alongside a sweet snap of son Gus sporting a “Big Brother” T-shirt. “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo.”

The Saved! star may love giving birth, but she’s also had her fair share of struggles during her pregnancies. After announcing she was expecting her second child, Moore a glimpse of her growing baby bump via her Instagram Stories, revealing she had been “really sick” during her first trimester but was “happy to be feeling better” at that time.

The “Candy” singer faced the same issues with morning sickness while she was carrying her first little one. Months before his arrival, the Princess Diaries star got candid about the severe symptoms she had to overcome throughout her first trimester, revealing that she “stayed in bed all day” and “couldn’t eat” during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” in November 2020.

“I feel much better now. I feel like I have my energy back and [am] feeling good. No complaints,” she added.