August is growing up! Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith sweetly celebrated their son’s 1st birthday with family and friends.

“First birthday party was a hit!” the This Is Us star, 37, captionedan Instagram slideshow on Sunday, February 20. “Making memories and so full of love and cake. #thisisgus.”

The New Hampshire native’s celeb friends commented on the social media upload, from Matthew Koma to Molly Bernard. “Love you Gus,” Hilary Duff’s husband, 34, wrote, while the Younger alum, 33, commented, “Happy No. 1 Goose!”

In Moore’s slideshow, she and the Dawes frontman, 36, were all smiles while celebrating their son at an outdoor bash. The birthday boy opened gifts, played on a blanket with his pals and stared at his cake in the photos.

Goldsmith called the guest of honor “the coolest guy” he knows in an Instagram tribute of his own.

“I don’t think I can put into words what this last year has meant to me and how much I love this little human,” the Los Angeles native captioned a video on Sunday. “Happy Birthday Goose. Sorry you don’t know what that means yet. Can’t wait to watch you faceplant a cake today.”

The musician and the Princess Diaries star welcomed their baby boy in February 2021, announcing his arrival in a joint Instagram statement.

“Gus is here,” the new parents told their followers at the time. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

The reveal came five months after Moore debuted her baby bump. “Baby boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” the actress wrote via Instagram in September 2020.

The Tangled star and Goldsmith wed in November 2018 in California, one year after their engagement. While celebrating their third wedding anniversary last year, the “Kansas City” singer gushed about his “favorite person” making his “other favorite person.”

He wrote in November 2021, “Mandy, I know three years isn’t many, but I constantly think about how perfect the time with you has been. How you see the world, how much fun you make it and how you treat the people in your life makes it so easy it is to love you much more than an IG post can get across. Thanks for being the world’s greatest mom, thanks for putting up with me, and thanks for letting me say all this publicly. It feels good to give people more of a glimpse of how mind-bendingly incredible you are. I love you. Happy anniversary.”

