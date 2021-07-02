Tough travel day. Mandy Moore took to Instagram after a canceled flight left her and husband Taylor Goldsmith stranded in Washington, D.C. with their son, Gus.

“Dang! First time traveling with the baby, our flight got canceled,” the This Is Us star, 37, wrote on her Thursday, July 1, Instagram Story. “Anyone got a heads up on how a family can get from D.C. to Maine? All flights are full. No trains either. And rental cars are scary due to the holiday. Help!”

In a later post, the New Hampshire native added that American Airlines would take hours to retrieve their bags. “But I need the base to our car seat (that was checked) to travel anywhere with my baby,” the actress wrote. “I have a 4-month-old freaking out. This is insane.”

Moore and Goldsmith’s 4-month-old did, however, “ace his first trip from L.A. to D.C.,” the “When I Wasn’t Watching” singer went on to write, calling him “the best guy.”

The couple, who wed in November 2018 in California, became parents in February. The Dawes frontman, 35, was “destined to be a dad,” Moore gushed in a touching Father’s Day tribute last month.

“You’ve written songs about coaching little league for goodness sakes,” the A Walk to Remember star captioned a June 20 Instagram slideshow. “But watching you step into this role with so much confidence and ease and patience and adoration for our sweet guy just astounds me and has made me fall deeper in love than I ever thought possible. Every silly face you pull, book you’ve read, record you’ve introduced him, bath time splashes and tummy time smiles you effortlessly elicit … all of it is so much fun to bear witness to. Gus and I are so truly lucky to be on this journey of life with you. Love you the most.”

While celebrating Mother’s Day the previous month, Goldsmith shared sweet shots of his wife cuddling their baby boy. “Watching this mom blow my mind on an hourly basis with her true-self-total-pro-parenting-skills has given me much more appreciation for the mom in the second photo,” the California native wrote.

The couple announced their pregnancy news in September 2020, and Moore opened up about her hard road to pregnancy four months later, from an “issue with [her] uterus” to possible endometriosis.

“Because of this issue with my uterus, I was very hesitant to believe it and put any stock in [my positive pregnancy test],” the Golden Globe nominee told Romper in January. “I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks.”