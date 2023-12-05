Maralee Nichols kicked off son Theo’s second birthday with a train-themed party.

The fitness model, 33, took to Instagram on Monday, December 4, to share photos from the festivities. Nichols was joined by a handful of close friends in matching overalls, bandanas and conductors’ hats for the big event. In a separate snap, Nichols posed with Theo in front of a balloon display, which read, “Chugga Chugga, Two Two.”

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2021 that Nichols became a mom. Earlier that month, Nichols made headlines for her child support lawsuit against Tristan Thompson after she claimed he got her pregnant in March 2021 while he was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

The NBA player, who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 17 months, with Kardashian, 39, confirmed his paternity via social media one month later.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Thompson, 32, wrote via his Instagram Story. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Thompson issued an apology to Kardashian for his multiple cheating scandals, writing, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Since giving birth to Theo, Nichols has continued to offer glimpses at her life as a mom. Thompson, however, has largely not addressed his relationship with his fourth child. (The athlete also shares son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.)

While filming season 4 of The Kardashians, Thompson and Kardashian had an onscreen conversation where they made a rare comment about his son.

“Tristan has been doing a lot of therapy work and he has been working on himself a lot. He wants to prove that he is a different person and I am really not involved in these things,” Kardashian said in a confessional during an episode that debuted last month. “This is between him and each individual family member.”

She added: “In this family if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone. And they are entitled to their feelings. It’s not some small thing that happened. But time has gone by and it’s done. My son is here and your other son is here.”

Thompson also reflected on his personal growth over the years. “It’s all about growing. Everyone has their time for growing up. That’s what therapy helped me realize is you can’t live life with regrets,” he noted. “I am at a place where I can really see and own [up] to the mistakes I made. I don’t think years ago I knew the damage that I probably caused.”