Hitting the gym! Maralee Nichols snapped a selfie mid-workout to show her post-baby body.

“Six weeks postpartum,” the Texas native, 31, captioned the mirror pic in a black sports bra, matching leggings and sneakers.

The social media upload came nearly two months after the fitness model gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy. The 30-year-old NBA player confirmed his paternity earlier this month.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the athlete wrote via Instagram Stories on January 3. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

The Sacramento Kings center is also the father of son Prince, 5, and daughter True, 3, with exes Jordan Craig and Khloé Kardashian, respectively. The Canada native split from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, in June 2021, the same month that Nichols sued him for child support.

When news of the paternity suit broke six months later, the Strong Looks Better Naked author posted cryptic social media messages. “I just don’t have time for negative energy and even when I do, I still don’t,” one post read.

“Khloé now knows that Tristan was unfaithful to her when they were back together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “This is a very sad time for Khloé.”

The on-again, off-again couple began dating in 2016, and their relationship was rocked by cheating scandals in 2018 and 2019. Kardashian and Thompson split after his second indiscretion, later reconciling amid the coronavirus pandemic. While quarantining with their toddler in 2020, the duo were considering their options for baby No. 2.

While the pair found a surrogate, Kardashian revealed during the E! show’s June 2021 reunion that the gestational carrier “fell through.”

The reality star explained, “It’s a lot to do with COVID. … There are so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I’m still on that journey. It’s just, I thought it would be a much easier process. And it’s not. It’s a very tedious, hard process. And it was interesting because Kim [Kardashian] went through the journey, and I swear it felt like she said, ‘I want to get pregnant,’ and two weeks later she found a surrogate.”