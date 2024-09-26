Maren Morris is “getting it together” with ex-husband Ryan Hurd when it comes to their coparenting dynamic.
“The coparenting thing has been going well,” Morris, 34, revealed during the Wednesday, September 25, episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “We’re trying our best in this way, but it’s still pretty fresh.”
Morris and Hurd, 37, announced their split in October 2023 after five years of marriage. The exes, who share 3-year-old son Hayes, finalized their divorce in January. The former spouses most recently reconnected on September 18 to cheer on their son during a tennis match.
“Parents of a future Federer,” Morris wrote via Instagram alongside a photo with Hurd. She hinted at her son’s greatness by referring to tennis icon Roger Federer in the caption.
Outside of being a present mom and coparent, Morris said she’s felt “deeply creative” since getting divorced and leaving country music in the rearview mirror. She teased, “There’s a lot to write about, but, like, a freedom too.”
Part of her new song inspiration stems from her life outside of touring while she tries and fails at dating. Morris noted that she doesn’t want to be “touring 280 days a year” and would rather be “home” and a “good mom and also have a social life.”
She added that she doesn’t “have anything to write about” if she’s not tending to her love life. “If I’m not going through the s— show of dating, there is no album,” Morris, who publicly came out as bisexual in June, told podcast host Dax Shepard. “The well has to be filled in that way.”
Morris revealed it’s been “interesting” using Raya to try and meet someone new. The “Girl” singer said there’s “such a vulnerability” to being on an app, confessing she “felt embarrassed” until she saw a certain A-lister also on Raya.
“It’s hard to meet people in this industry. Add in the element of kids and it’s tough,” she shared.
Last month, Morris sparked relationship rumors when she spent time with Perfect Match star Justin Assada. The pair turned heads on August 28 when Morris popped up in Assada’s Instagram Story, which he captioned, “Scary movies + Sushi.”
In the picture, Morris was sipping on a drink while slouching in a booth at the restaurant. The outing caused a stir among the musician’s fans, especially after People reported on September 2 that they are indeed dating.
Morris and Assada have remained quiet about the romance speculation and Us Weekly has reached out to their teams for comment.