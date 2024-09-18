Maren Morris and ex-husband Ryan Hurd think their son, Hayes, is a future tennis pro in the making.

Morris, 34, and Hurd, 37, smiled for a Wednesday, September 18, Instagram Story selfie while hinting at their 3-year-old son’s future career.

“Parents of a future Federer,” Morris captioned her post, referring to tennis icon Roger Federer.

Morris sported a green, striped button-down with tortoiseshell sunglasses and rested her hand on her chin. The singer sat beside Hurd, who opted for a beige shirt and brown sunglasses hanging off his lapel.

Morris and Hurd initially met in a 2014 songwriting session, eventually getting married in March 2018. Three years after welcoming Hayes, Morris filed for divorce in October 2023.

“I think this year has — for a lot of people, not just me — a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it,” Morris said during a December 2023 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “I’ve known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces. It’s ongoing. … I would like this to sort of wrap up.”

At the time, Morris confessed that she didn’t “have the headspace” for dating again.

“I’m writing so much right now. That’s kind of been my way of dating, is just through song,” she said.

Morris and Hayes reached a divorce settlement in January and have since remained committed to coparenting Hayes. The Intermission singer has also slowly started dating again thanks to the app Raya.

“[I’m dating] a little bit,” Morris said during a recent appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast earlier this month. “I mean, I’ve never really dated. Like, I’ve been in two long, monogamous relationships with men, and I never really had this dating phase because I was just always working [and] I ended up with long relationships with people I worked with or had proximity to.”

She added, “Dating for the first time, like, in your 30s is wild, and Raya is wild. Like, I’ve had some good experiences from it and, luckily, nothing crazy traumatizing.”

Morris publicly came out as bisexual earlier this year, noting that she was “happy to be the B” in LGBTQIA+ in a Pride Month social media post.

Regardless of how dating has panned out, Morris is using it as songwriting inspiration.

“Dating right now is great and it’s fun, but I feel bad for saying this, it’s just giving me fodder for songwriting,” Morris added on the podcast. “Like, ‘Sorry to be using you.’ It’s like helping me get into the POV, like, an actor preparing. I’m going method [acting], like bad date, good date [or] whatever in between, it’s really fueling me.”