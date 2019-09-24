The next chapter! Matthew Davis’ wife, Kiley Casciano, is pregnant with their first child.

“Arriving 2020!!!” the Vampire Diaries alum, 41, captioned a Monday, September 23, Instagram upload. The picture featured an ultrasound shot, tiny boots and two onesies, reading, “S–t just got real,” and “And then there were five,” referencing the couple’s two dogs.

Casciano announced their baby news with a similar post, captioned, “Arriving April 2020. #babygirl.” She went on to share a throwback photo on her Instagram Story of three positive pregnancy tests, noting that she is 13 weeks pregnant.

When asked by a social media user whether she’s considering a natural birth, the actress replied, “All birth is natural. I will deliver in a hospital though not at home, and it’s important (for me) to remain open and flexible as far as ‘birth plans’ go. You can have a drug-free birth (I think that’s what you mean by natural) or unassisted anywhere. Doesn’t have to be at home.”

The pregnant star and the Utah native tied the knot in December 2018, hours after he proposed to her in an organic food market. “When you ask your lover if they want to get married while shopping in the produce section of Erewhon, and 3 hours later you’re married on Christmas Eve Eve,” the groom wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thanks to Abbot Kinney [Boulevard] for the last minute provisions #AVeryMarriedChristmas.”

Davis was previously married to LeeLee Sobieski, and he split from the actress, 36, two months after they wed. In 2017, he was engaged to former Miss USA Brittany Sharp.

The actor is best known for playing Alaric Saltzman in The Vampire Diaries, The Originals and Legacies, as well as Warner on Legally Blonde.

“I think anything’s possible,” the actor told Us Weekly exclusively in July 2018 of whether he’ll appear in the franchise’s third movie alongside Reese Witherspoon. “I’ve always told people that without Warner, there’s no Elle Woods. Warner compels Elle to go to Harvard. Think about that. Without Warner, there’s no Legally Blonde!”

