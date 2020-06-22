Max Greenfield Jokes About 'Hiding' From Kids in Closet While Quarantining

Begging for a break! max greenfield usmagazine has been hanging at home with his kids while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic — and hiding from them when he can.

“This is overkill,” the actor, 39, recently joked exclusively with Us Weekly of being at home with Lilly, 10, and Ozzie, 4, 24/7, while promoting Dadz. ”I need a break. I don’t know where to go. So I’ve been hiding in the closet for a 45 minute period here and there. But the [home]school element added a totally different wrinkle into the whole situation.”

The New Girl alum went on to say that he started posting videos doing work with the preteen on Instagram because homeschooling his daughter was such a “frightening reality.”

In the funny footage, Lilly has told the New York native he had a “dog s–t” singing voice and watched him perform the “Cup Song” from Pitch Perfect, among other things.

“I thought, ‘Please God, there must be other people who are doing this who feel the same way as I do,’ and it turns out there was a lot,” Greenfield told Us. “It was not only dads, but it was moms and everybody reaching out and saying, ‘Oh my God, this is so intense. I can’t believe this.’ Teachers were reaching out too.”

By sharing “war stories and funny stories” with other parents, the Neighborhood star is able to maintain a “great attitude” during quarantine. “The kids are doing really well,” he added.

On Monday, June 22, Greenfield launched Dadz, a dad-focused parenting and baby goods company, to “create products that eventually lend themselves to the support of a community.” He explained to Us, “It’s not unlike when you’re working out and you look at the person next to you who’s doing the same workout, and the way to get through it is to know that you’re in this together and that you’re both feeling the same thing and to have some sort of connectivity in that sense.

The Golden Globe nominee and his wife, Tess Sanchez, welcomed Lilly and Ozzie in 2009 and 2015, respectively. Greenfield wed the casting director in 2008.

With reporting by Travis Cronin