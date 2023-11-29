Megan Fox has gotten candid about her past fertility struggles.
“That experience [of suffering a miscarriage] was so much harder than I would’ve anticipated it being, and I’ve really analyzed, ‘Why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’” Fox, 37, told Women’s Wear Daily in an interview published on Wednesday, November 29. “Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy, I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say, because God forbid the world will be in an uproar.”
The actress did not further elaborate on her ectopic pregnancy, which occurs when a fetus grows outside the womb (usually in a fallopian tube instead of the uterus). The fetus is unable to survive outside of the uterus, resulting in a pregnancy loss.
Fox recently revealed in her Pretty Boys Are Poisonous poetry book that she privately dealt with a miscarriage amid her romance with Machine Gun Kelly. (Fox and the rapper, 33, have been together since 2020.)
“I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with,” Fox told WWD, praising Kelly’s support. “And so that love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering.”
She continued: “So I put it into a lot of writing. He’s written about them in his albums as well, he wrote a couple of songs about the miscarriage. So it just felt like something that I could address publicly because it’s been addressed in one way through him, so I have a space to express as well.”
Fox and Kelly (real name Colson Baker) each have children from past relationships. Fox shares three kids — Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7 — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Kelly, meanwhile, is the father of 14-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.
Earlier this month, Fox noted in a Good Morning America interview that her miscarriage was unlike anything she had experienced “before in [her] life.”
“I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately and together and apart … trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’” Fox explained.
Deal of the Day33 Best Extended Cyber Week Deals on Amazon View Deal
According to Fox, it was Kelly who inspired her to write a poetry book and share their miscarriage story. “I just think it was something inside of me that had to come out, because it was going to make me sick,” she added.
Kelly proposed to Fox in 2022 before they hit a rough patch earlier this year. After a blowout argument at a Super Bowl party in February, they ceased planning their wedding. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in October that they are focused on “feeling solid” in their relationship before diving back into wedding plans.