



High hopes. Meghan King Edmonds isn’t giving up on her son Hart’s health after his “irreversible brain damage” diagnosis.

“His brain damage is not progressive,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 34, told DailyMail.com in a Monday, July 22, interview. “We don’t yet know how it will affect the rest of his life, like speaking in sentences or his physical abilities. He looks very normal to a regular person. He chases after his brother and sister.”

The former reality star added, “I’m just hoping that all the early intervention stuff we’re doing now is going to help him and by kindergarten he won’t be doing any more therapy at all. He will essentially have grown out of his diagnoses.”

Earlier this month, the Missouri native opened up about her baby boy’s health in a blog post. “Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right,” the former Bravo personality wrote at the time. “[The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side.”

Since sharing this, Edmonds has documented the 13-month-old’s journey as they try out physical therapy, chiropractor visits and hyperbaric oxygen chambers.

She and her husband, Jim Edmonds, welcomed Hart and his twin brother, Hayes, in June 2018. They joined 2-year-old sister Aspen.

Us Weekly broke the news in June that the former professional baseball player, 49, had exchanged inappropriate text messages with a woman named Jennifer McFelia Villegas.

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment,” the athlete told Us exclusively a the time. “I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Jim’s wife went on to tell Us that she has “hope” that their marriage can “recover.”

