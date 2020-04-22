Better safe than sorry! Meghan King Edmonds’ 3-year-old daughter, Aspen, knows what to do during an earthquake.

“There was a 3.7-magnitude earthquake [in Los Angeles] last night,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, captioned a Wednesday, April 22, Instagram Story video. “Aspen woke up right after but didn’t know why. So we went over the earthquake drill and she was ready.”

In the footage, the former reality star told her toddler: “Last night, you woke up and I said, ‘Aspen, you just missed it. You were asleep but there’s been an earthquake.’ Do you remember now? Do you?”

The little one nodded and said, “But I was sleeping. … I didn’t hear it.”

When the Missouri native, who also shares 22-month-old twins, Hart and Hayes, with her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, asked her daughter if she felt the tremors, Aspen shook her head. “But if you did, what would you do?” Meghan asked.

Her eldest replied, “Under the table,” and the former Bravo personality praised her response. “That’s right. Good girl,” she said. “We were safe, though.”

The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast cohost has been social distancing with her brood since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the advice of our pediatrician, we have decided that our kids are gonna stay where they were when this whole safer-at-home started,” Meghan told her Instagram followers last month. “It was with me, so they’re gonna stay with me until this passes. Stay safe, guys.”

Her rep told Us Weekly exclusively about the former couple’s custody decision in March, explaining, “Meghan and Jim were going to exchange custody on Monday the 16th [of March]. The Monday prior to the trip, Meghan told Jim she could take the kids on the 13th if he wanted her to. He said yes and he went to Nashville with his daughter and live-in girlfriend and partied there for several days.” The former reality star went on to bring their trio to California.

The former professional baseball player’s rep refuted the statement, telling Us, “I’m not sure what world Meghan is living in, but Jim had absolutely no idea she was taking the children, one of which who had a fever, on a plane to Los Angeles. Jim never, ever would have agreed to that.”

The athlete tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. “I am completely symptom-free now and doing really well,” the California native said via Instagram on April 2.

