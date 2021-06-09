Leaving a lasting mark! Meghan Markle‘s new children’s book, The Bench, had a special dedication to the father-son duo that inspired it — Prince Harry and Archie!

“For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump,” Markle, 39, wrote in The Bench, which was released on Tuesday, June 8. The special inscription was written in the Suits alum’s handwriting.

Meghan previously shared the message behind the book and the inspiration that she pulled from her own life with Harry, 36, and Archie, 2.

“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story,” she shared in a May press release.

The former actress mentioned the impact that Christian Robinson‘s art added to the book.

“Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life,” Meghan explained. “This representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.”

She concluded: “My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

Robinson recently opened up about the unique collaborative process that went into creating The Bench with the Duchess of Sussex.

“I connected with the manuscript, and I fell in love with the story,” the artist told Today on Tuesday, June 8. “Zoom is how we connected, and it was really surreal and exciting, and we were totally vibing on that first Zoom.”

While the bond between Harry and Archie was what drove the book’s inception, Robinson explained that it was all about making it relatable to every reader.

“The origin is in a specific bench that Meghan watched Harry and Archie bond on, but it was important for us both to make sure that this story connects with as many readers as possible,” he said. “So there’s also diversity in the types of benches that we see in this book.”

For Robinson, the experience of working on The Bench was “like a ray of light” and Meghan seemingly shared the same sentiment.

“I got a message back, that she was effusive over a lot of the images and illustrations,” he revealed. “I had to Google what ‘effusive’ meant, but it means really excited and appreciative, and that meant everything to me.

While the picture book was originally inspired by her husband and their son, Meghan also made sure to honor her daughter as well.

The couple’s daughter Lilibet, who was born on Friday, June 4, made an appearance in The Bench alongside her mother. One of the illustrations includes Meghan holding a baby in a sling while standing in a vegetable patch, with Harry and Archie nearby.

Harry and Meghan shared the exciting news about the new addition to their family on Sunday, June 6.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,” the pair wrote on their Archewell website at the time. “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”