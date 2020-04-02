Darling designer baby! Misha Nonoo and her husband, Mike Hess, welcomed their first child in March, a source tells Us Weekly.

Us confirmed in January that the fashion designer, 35, was pregnant. In honor of her “exciting news,” the Bahrain native collaborated with HATCH to create two maternity looks that could be worn post-pregnancy as well.

“As a staple in my own wardrobe long before I embarked on my pregnancy journey, I was keen to develop our Husband Shirt into maternity-friendly silhouettes,” the then-pregnant star told Us in a statement at the time. “The dress and shirt provide women with a polished look, allowing them to maintain their personal style throughout a time of numerous, but exciting changes. My brand philosophy has always been an edited wardrobe, and together with HATCH, we created two versatile designs that can be dressed up and down, before and after baby.”

She and Hess, 33, wed in September 2019 at Villa Aurelia in Rome. Meghan Markle attended the nuptials in a Valentino gown, alongside her husband, Prince Harry, but left their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, at home. The royals also attended a private, 10-person dinner with Nonoo to celebrate.

A source told Us exclusively at the time: “Meghan and Harry were holding hands and were adorable at this dinner. It was a wonderful week for Meghan because many of her best friends from across the world were there. [She] wouldn’t have missed her pal’s big day for the world. Misha appreciated Meghan and Harry being at the wedding because she knows how busy their schedules are and that it’s not always easy for them to get away.”

A second insider added, “In the past, Meghan’s so-called friends and family have sold stories on her to make a quick buck, so now she has only a handful of people she can trust. Misha is one of them. [They] share the same dry sense of humor.”

Nonoo and Hess attended Markle and Harry’s wedding in May 2018 at St George’s Chapel.