Back to work after baby! Katy Perry headed back to American Idol six weeks after giving birth — and her fiancé Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, couldn’t be prouder.

“MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it’s udderly ridiculously MOO-ving already ” the “I Kissed a Girl” singer, 35, captioned a Thursday, October 8, Instagram slideshow in a cow-patterned dress and matching hat. “Not pictured: my pumping breaks. (Shout out to @csiriano for the incredible custom costume).”

The Victoria’s Secret Angel, 37, commented on the Grammy nominee’s social media upload: “OMG you’re amazing. Love you.”

The model shares son Flynn, 9, with Bloom, 43. Since their 2013 split, the Kora Organics creator has gone on to welcome sons Hart, 2, and Myles, 23 months, with her husband, Evan Spiegel.

Bloom became a father for the second time in August when Perry gave birth to their daughter, Daisy.

The following month, the California native opened up about motherhood for the first time. “Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full-time job,” the American Idol judge tweeted in September. “When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like [she is] coming from months of ‘time off.’ She’s coming from a full-time job … of being a mom, lol. Call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave! I love my job.”

As for Bloom, the Lord of the Rings star told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month that Flynn has been the “best” big brother to Daisy.

“For the first time ever, he has a sister,” the actor explained. “He’s very well-versed in little babies. His mom has a couple. He’s wonderful. … We’re at home a lot [amid the coronavirus pandemic], so there’s been a lot of time for nesting and getting him to pick up his room and take care of the baby sort of.”

After calling himself “a baby whisperer,” the English star went on to tell The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 62, that Daisy sleeps through the night. “It’s unbelievable,” Bloom gushed. “It’s a blessing. I wish for that. I’m still up at four in the morning.”