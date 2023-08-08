Jana Kramer isn’t afraid to bare all on her podcast — even if it occasionally makes for awkward hangouts with her fellow moms.

Kramer, 39, said that another parent at daughter Jolie’s school recently learned new information about her own son by listening to an episode of “Whine Down.”

According to Kramer, she told a story on the podcast “a couple months ago” about how Jolie, 7, “broke up with” her “quote-unquote boyfriend” because she’d heard him say something negative to his mother.

“Jolie was like, ‘I’m not gonna be with him anymore because he talked bad to his mom,’” Kramer explained during the Monday, August 7, episode of her podcast. “Because I always told her, ‘Don’t ever be with a boy that speaks bad words to their mom or to any woman or to you. You deserve more than that.’”

The mom in question, however, was recently hanging out with Kramer in a group and revealed that she didn’t know about the grade-school split until she “heard about it from the podcast.” One of the woman’s friends had been listening to the episode and realized who Kramer was talking about.

“I didn’t think anyone knew who I was. I walk around not thinking people know who I am,” Kramer said, adding that the mom is as “sweet as ever” and was “nice” about the situation. “I was just like, ‘I am so sorry.’”

Kramer went on to note that Jolie’s “ex” is a “sweet kid,” even if Jolie no longer thinks so. “That boy’s a sweetheart,” she told listeners. “He’s in first grade.”

Kramer shares Jolie and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin. She and Caussin, 36, divorced in 2021 after six years of marriage.

After brief romances with Jay Cutler and Ian Schinelli, Kramer moved on with Alan Russell. She and Russell, 42, got engaged in May after six months of dating.

One month later, Kramer announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s first child. “We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement … at least for a little while 🤣) but I’m pregnant!!!!” she wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a photo of her and Russell with a positive pregnancy test. “Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story.”

This will mark Kramer’s fourth trip down the aisle. Before her marriage to Caussin, she was previously married to Michael Gambino for several months in 2004 and Johnathon Schaech from 2010 to 2011.