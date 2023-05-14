She got the boy! Jana Kramer received a sweet tribute from boyfriend Allan Russell — and her kids — for Mother’s Day.

The country crooner, 39, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 14, to show off her gift from her beau, 42, and two children, Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4 — whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin — on her special day.

“Happy Mother’s Day. You are an angel to all of us and we absolutely adore every part of you,” a note from Russell and the kids read alongside a beautiful bouquet of colorful flowers. “You’re an incredible mum and an amazing woman. Allan, Jolie & Jace.”

Kramer first revealed she was in a new relationship with the former soccer player in January, more than one year after finalizing her divorce from Caussin, 36, in July 2021.

“I don’t know if this is my forever person. … But, like, I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it,” she said of her “sweetheart” boyfriend on an episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what, I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way.”

The new couple made their red carpet debut at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards two months later.

“He’s incredible. He’s just very safe,” Kramer told Us Weekly at the time. “I’m just different around him. I’m more calm. And again, I’ve never felt safe in a relationship and it’s just — it’s really nice to feel that.”

While Russell is currently based in England where he coaches Norwich FC — Kramer resides in Nashville, Tennessee — the One Tree Hill alum shared that the twosome are dedicated to making it work.

“[Long-distance] is something that I never thought I would do, but that’s because there was that piece in me where I had to be around someone, but I love the fact that he’s so driven,” she gushed. “He’s so successful in his coaching career, and so eventually, yes, we will hopefully be in the same place, but there is no, like, strict timeline on it.”

Russell may be across the pond for now, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t put effort into forming a relationship with her little ones. Kramer revealed during an episode podcast last month that the Scotland native’s first meeting with Jolie and Jace couldn’t have gone better.

“It went great and the kids love him, and it’s been awesome,” she explained, noting that Russell spent Easter with her family though she originally “wasn’t supposed to have the kids” that weekend. “My ex let me have them and it was, like, the best weekend ever,” she told listeners.

The athlete hasn’t just impressed her children — he’s also getting along “great” with Caussin, even attending the kid’s soccer games with the former hockey player.

“Everyone just gets along really well and that’s a really, it’s a really beautiful thing,” the “I Got the Boy” singer told Us exclusively in April “Like, I sat back one time and just kind of watched … I’m like, OK, things can turn around and it can be beautiful.

She continued, “I’m at soccer games and it’s like — it’s just so cool. It’s just very full circle. Like … all the dust has settled and it’s just becoming whole again.”