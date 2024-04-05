Nick and Vanessa Lachey sent a “thoughtful” baby gift to Love Is Blind couple Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski ahead of the birth of their first child.

Bliss, 34, shared a photo via her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 4, revealing a sweet note in a basket of stuffed animals and bedtime stories. “The Goytowski Family, we are excited for you and your growing family! Congratulations on this next chapter! She is already sooo loved!” the note read.

The former reality star, who is expecting a daughter, captioned the post, “Thank you so much for the thoughtful gifts for our girl.”

In November 2023, Zack, 33, and Bliss announced they were expecting their first baby.

“It’s a little bit nerve-racking, but I think it’s also such a beautiful thing,” Bliss told People at the time. “Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we’ve been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing. I’m really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people. It’s definitely brought us a ton of joy.”

Bliss and Zack, who appeared on season 4 of the Netflix dating series, are the first couple who tied the knot on the show to start a family. (Season 3’s Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux announced her pregnancy in January.)

Bliss opened up about how she told her husband about her pregnancy, telling People that she surprised him with a cake that read “I Love You Dad,” which initially “confused” Zack.

“So Bliss is like, ‘Open up the cake,’ and I read it and it says, ‘I Love You, Dad.’ And I’m like, ‘What? Why is your mom calling me that?’” he joked, adding, “I was incredibly happy. We both really wanted this and so we just felt really blessed that we were able to have this happen.”

The season 4 cast reunited in February to attend the couple’s baby shower. The group gathered in front of white, pink, and gray balloons, with Bliss positioned at the center cradling her baby bump. She reposted the snap via her Instagram Story with the caption, “LIB Family.”

Zack revealed that the baby shower was themed “in memory of [his mother],” who died years prior. He shared a photo of butterfly-themed cookies and cupcakes via his Instagram Story.

“My mom’s favorite color was green and she loved butterflies,” he wrote. “The butterfly is also a beautiful symbol of her life. I really wish she could be here with us as everything she ever wished for my sister and I comes true. But she always had faith it would. Love you mom.”

Bliss and Zack met during Love Is Blind season 4, which aired in 2023. Zack ultimately left the dating pods engaged to Irina Solomonova, but the pair split during filming. After he and Bliss reconnected, they were one of three couples to get married during the season 4 finale.