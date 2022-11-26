Weeks after Nick Carter publicly mourned the death of little brother Aaron Carter, he’s grateful for his brood while celebrating Thanksgiving.

“So thankful to spend some quality time with all our loved ones on Thanksgiving,” the Backstreet Boys singer, 42, captioned a Sunday, November 26, Instagram carousel of festive photos. “We hope you all had a great time as well 🙏🏻.”

The Florida native and wife Lauren Kitt were all smiles in their social media snaps, as they cuddled their three children: Odin, 6, Saoirse, 3, and Pearl, 19 months. The twosome — who wed in 2014 — sat beside their son and daughters at a festive table, which was decorated with an orange tablecloth and coloring pages.

“Your kids’ table must have been huge,” Lance Bass quipped in the comments, referring to Nick’s secondary snaps of Odin, Saoirse and Pearl posing with their pals and cousins.

The “No Place” singer has loved being in full-time dad mode after returning home from the Backstreet Boys’ European tour earlier this month. Nick had been on the road when news broke that the “Aaron’s Party” singer had died at the age of 34.

“My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” Nick captioned an Instagram tribute to his late sibling on November 6. “I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

He continued at the time: “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth. … God, Please take care of my baby brother.”

Nick and his bandmates went on to dedicate their London concert to the “I Want Candy” performer that night.

Aaron — who was found dead in his California home — is survived by 12-month-old son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin, and his siblings. Nick and Aaron were the only sons of Jane Carter and ex-husband Robert Carter, the latter of whom died in 2017. Jane and Robert also shared daughters Bobbie, Angel and Leslie, who died in 2012.

The House of Carters alums have since found solace in their family bond following Aaron’s death. Martin, for her part, has been equally candid about navigating her grief.

“I was really looking forward to getting married and having more children with him,” the OnlyFans creator, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I feel like we were very close and I was looking forward to spending the holidays with my family again. I am beyond devastated waiting until I can meet my wonderful soulmate again. We never gave up on our love and I feel like we both couldn’t live without each other.”