Nick Jonas’ emotions got the best of him during a recent Jonas Brothers’ concert.

While performing the group’s song “Little Bird” with brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Nick, 31, strummed his guitar and appeared to be on the verge of tears. At one point, he let the crowd take over singing while he shook his head and walked away from the microphone. The sweet moment has since gone viral on social media.

“Little Bird” was released in May on the Jonas Brothers’ latest record, The Album. The heartfelt track is about parenthood, with Nick teasing to Variety ahead of its release that the ballad would “affect people in different ways.”

“Came in the world, my baby girl / Beautiful angel,” the first verse reads. “Oh, I could cry, got your mother’s kind eyes / Tryna stop time, no, I could never ask for more.”

Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, share daughter Malti Marie, who was born via surrogate in January 2022. Chopra Jonas, 41, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly in March about her motherhood journey.

“I was raised by a working mother and father and … you just kind of [juggle everything],” she said. “You rely on the community around you. I was raised by my grandmom, my grandparents when my mom and dad would be at work. And we do the same [for Malti].”

She added, “Both of us have to travel, but you kind of make it work. It takes a village and she’s the greatest gift of our lives.”

Like Nick, Kevin, 35, has a strong connection to “Little Bird.” Before The Album was released, he gave the track a shout-out on X (formerly Twitter).

“Could not be more excited to share this new chapter with all of you,” Kevin wrote in May. “Working on THE ALBUM has been such a fulfilling process and bringing songs like ‘Vacation Eyes’ and ‘Little Bird’ to life has been so special.”

Kevin, for his part, shares daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6, with wife Danielle Jonas.

After The Album dropped, Kevin asked Valentina which song was her favorite — and she had quite the response about “Little Bird.”

Valentina told her dad in a TikTok video shared May 13, that it’s her favorite song because “it’s about us.

Kevin teased in response, “You think it’s about you? You sure about that?”

Valentina replied, “You have a tattoo!” (Kevin has two little bird tattoos representing her and Alena.)

While Joe — who shares two daughters with estranged wife Sophie Turner — hasn’t spoken publicly about “Little Bird,” he has also gotten emotional on stage when the band reaches that point of the setlist.

In various social media videos, Joe, 34, can be heard talking to The Tour concertgoers who have lost family members and dedicating “Little Bird” to them. Before embarking on their U.S. tour, the brothers anticipated that emotions would be running high while performing the ballad live.

“I think it will be more people in the audience crying than us,” Nick teased to Entertainment Tonight last month.