Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie showed support for their dad, Lionel Richie, at his final Sing A Song All Night Long tour stop, which included special guests Earth, Wind and Fire.

The sisters took to Instagram to post about the event. Sofia, 25, and Nicole, 41, stood to the right of the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Friday, September 15, screaming their dad’s name as he sang to the crowd and periodically leaned over the side of the stage to wave at his two girls.

Lionel, 74, posted the adorable video of his daughters to his Instagram account, captioning it: “Take your Kids to Work Day turned out well… 😂”

During the concert, Lionel performed several of his greatest hits for fans, including “Endless Love,” “Hello” and “Stuck On You.”

Sofia wore a vintage Lionel T-shirt for the event, while Nicole opted for a simple black tank top which she accessorized with gold jewelry.

Jimmy Kimmel, Magic Johnson and former Major League Baseball player Dave Winfield were also in attendance. Lionel posted an Instagram photo of them backstage at the concert with the caption: “Starting a band…😂”.

It’s no surprise that Nicole and Sofia were on hand to celebrate their dad as the two sisters have maintained a close relationship over the years. Nicole, who was adopted by Lionel and then-wife Brenda Harvey when she was 9 years old, served as the Maid of Honor at Sofia’s lavish April wedding to music executive Elliot Grainge in the South of France.

To commemorate the occasion, Nicole posted a photo of herself kneeling at Sofia’s feet in her wedding dress with the caption: “I love you more than anything,” followed by a white heart and bride emoji.

More recently, Nicole and Sofia continued their weekend of festivities at Nicole’s birthday party on Sunday, September 17, which she cohosted with friend and poet Cleo Wade. They dubbed the party “Virgo Fest” and guests were gifted T-shirts with funny slogans like “I danced all night long at Nicole and Cleo’s Bday.”