Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Lionel Richie Jokes About ‘Take Your Kids to Work Day’ as Nicole and Sofia Rock Out at His Concert

By
Nicole and Sofia Richie Jam Out at Dad Lionel Richies Concert
Lionel Ritchie with his children Nicole (L) and Sofia (R) pose at his Hand and Footprints ceremony at the TCL Theater on March 7,2018 in Hollywood, California. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie showed support for their dad, Lionel Richie, at his final Sing A Song All Night Long tour stop, which included special guests Earth, Wind and Fire.

The sisters took to Instagram to post about the event. Sofia, 25, and Nicole, 41, stood to the right of the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Friday, September 15, screaming their dad’s name as he sang to the crowd and periodically leaned over the side of the stage to wave at his two girls.

Lionel, 74, posted the adorable video of his daughters to his Instagram account, captioning it: “Take your Kids to Work Day turned out well… 😂”

During the concert, Lionel performed several of his greatest hits for fans, including “Endless Love,” “Hello” and “Stuck On You.”

Lionel Richie s Family Guide- Meet His Kids Nicole Miles and Sofia Richie Their Mothers 424

Related: Lionel Richie’s Family Guide: Get to Know His 3 Children and Their Mothers

Sofia wore a vintage Lionel T-shirt for the event, while Nicole opted for a simple black tank top which she accessorized with gold jewelry.

Jimmy Kimmel, Magic Johnson and former Major League Baseball player Dave Winfield were also in attendance. Lionel posted an Instagram photo of them backstage at the concert with the caption: “Starting a band…😂”.

It’s no surprise that Nicole and Sofia were on hand to celebrate their dad as the two sisters have maintained a close relationship over the years. Nicole, who was adopted by Lionel and then-wife Brenda Harvey when she was 9 years old, served as the Maid of Honor at Sofia’s lavish April wedding to music executive Elliot Grainge in the South of France.

Famous Families

Related: See Famous Celebrity Families’ Photos

To commemorate the occasion, Nicole posted a photo of herself kneeling at Sofia’s feet in her wedding dress with the caption: “I love you more than anything,” followed by a white heart and bride emoji.

Nicole and Sofia Richie Jam Out at Dad Lionel Richies Concert
Lionel Richie and Sofia Richie Courtesy of Sophia Richie Grainge/Instagram

More recently, Nicole and Sofia continued their weekend of festivities at Nicole’s birthday party on Sunday, September 17, which she cohosted with friend and poet Cleo Wade. They dubbed the party “Virgo Fest” and guests were gifted T-shirts with funny slogans like “I danced all night long at Nicole and Cleo’s Bday.”

In this article

Lionel Richie
1251220538nicole_richie_290x206

Nicole Richie
Sofia Richie, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Sofia Richie

More Stories