Not on the same page. Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev had mixed feelings about the former professional wrestler’s pregnancy test.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, stared down at a test in E! News’ Wednesday, May 13, Total Bellas clip. When Brie Bella asked over the phone what the results were, the Russia native said sadly, “Negative.”

“Part of me is sad,” Nikki’s mom, Kathy Colace, admitted. She asked the couple how they felt about the news, and her daughter, 36, replied, “Relieved,” while Chigvintsev said, “Bummed.”

The dancer explained in a confessional: “It’s a bit sad. Like, I do want to have a family. And I actually really do think of that future with this woman. So it sucks because it was kind of like a slight hope for something that I do know I want. And it’s negative.”

Chigvintsev went on to ask his fiancée, “Is it that bad to be pregnant? … I’m not feeling like, ‘Oh, my god, this is the happiest day of my life.’ Absolutely not.”

Nikki replied, “It’s life-changing. I love how our life is now.”

The couple currently have a little one on the way, announcing their pregnancy news in January.

Nikki told Us Weekly exclusively of the moment she saw her positive pregnancy test, admitting she was “so rocked.” She explained, “I couldn’t even think about anything for a week. I didn’t want to tell anyone because I was, like, ‘Maybe this test is wrong. I want to try again.’”

While the California native “wasn’t expecting it [and] wasn’t ready” for her pregnancy, she wrote via Instagram in January: “This journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!”

The news started to set in for the pair during their first ultrasound, she said in a March “Total Bellas Podcast” episode. Nikki explained, “When we heard the first heartbeat, we looked at each other like, ‘OK, now we’re really scared. This was fun, but now we’re nervous.'”