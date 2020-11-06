Not on the same page! Brie Bella and Nikki Bella may have welcomed their baby boys less than 24 hours apart, but the twin reality stars don’t always agree on how to raise them.

“Would you ever let me breast-feed Matteo?” Brie, 36, asked her then-pregnant Total Bellas costar in the E! Show’s Thursday, November 5, trailer.

When Nikki immediately replied, “No,” Brie said, “I would let you breast-feed my baby.” In turn, Nikki made a shocked face while cradling her baby bump.

Nikki gave birth to her and Artem Chigvintsev’s son, Matteo, now 3 months, in July. When Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan, welcomed Buddy the following day, Nikki tweeted, “How about that tag team! I can’t believe Brie and I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! Lol. And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby and mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

She went on to call Matteo a “truly incredible addition” to her family and praised Chigvintsev’s fatherhood skills.

“Our baby boy is so lucky. I didn’t think I could love him even more, but goodness I fell more in love with him the past few days,” Nikki wrote of the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38. “I feel so blessed.”

As for Brie, who also shares daughter Birdie, 3, with Bryan, 39, the former professional wrestler felt like a “human milk truck” in August. “Infant life,” she captioned an Instagram Story photo of Buddy breast-feeding.

The newborns already have a sweet bond, Brie revealed in an October Total Bellas episode. “[Buddy] calms Matteo,” she explained. “Obviously, I do call them spiritual twins, but it’s like they’re legit siblings. It’s like they’re used to each other.”

The comment came one month after the “Total Bellas Podcast” cohosts posted pictures of Matteo and Buddy side by side. WWE wrestler Paige commented on the social media upload that the little ones “look like twins.”