Olivia Munn is commemorating the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month with her newborn daughter, Mei, by her side.

“This time last year I was recovering from my fourth surgery and now I’m hanging with my baby girl 🥹💕,” Munn, 44, captioned a sweet Instagram pic of herself holding her little girl on Wednesday, October 2. “Breast Cancer Awareness Month just started. Last year I was diagnosed with bilateral Luminal B breast cancer.”

Munn noted that “there were many people integral to saving my life,” most notably her OB-GYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, who “set me on a path to survival.” The actress wrote: “She used the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment Test to calculate my risk of getting breast cancer. My high score led me down a road of many tests that resulted in a cancer diagnosis.”

Munn encouraged fans to take the free online test for themselves, sharing, “To take it you can either google ‘Tyrer-Cuzick Test’ or you can go to Dr. Aliabadi’s website SheMD.org (@shemdpodcast) and also get action items on what to do depending on your percentage of risk.”

She concluded her post on a heartfelt note, stating, “To everyone who is battling or has battled cancer, in whatever form, I send you all my love 🤍🤍🤍.”

Munn and Mei both paid tribute to Breast Cancer Awareness Month by dressing in pink. Munn also sported bow-patterned jeans, seemingly a nod to the Breast Cancer Awareness ribbon symbol.

Back in March, Munn revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. Despite testing negative for the breast cancer gene BRCA, she received her diagnosis after getting a mammogram. At the time, she told fans that she had “four surgeries.”

“Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement, which was accompanied by photos taken in the hospital. “My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded.”

She also thanked her husband, John Mulaney, who she married in July after three years of dating. “I’m so thankful for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” she wrote. “For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

Munn later opened up about how her cancer affected her role as a mom to 2-year-old son Malcolm. “Having a little baby at home made everything much more terrifying. It makes you realize, cancer does not care who you are,” she told People in April. “It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on.”

Despite her worry, Munn praised her son for helping to keep her spirits high. “When I’m with him, it’s the only time my brain doesn’t think about being sick. I’m just so happy with him. And it puts a lot of stuff into perspective,” she gushed. “Because if my body changes, I’m still his mom. If I have hot flashes, I’m still his mom. If I lose my hair, I’m still his mom. That’s really what matters the most to me. I get to be here for him.”

Munn, who underwent a full hysterectomy in April, told fans she was “doing OK” via Instagram last month before announcing she and Mulaney, 42, welcomed their daughter via surrogate. “I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded,” she gushed in a September 22 Instagram caption.