Recovery mode. Olivia Munn gave a candid update on her postpartum journey three months after giving birth to her and John Mulaney’s son, Malcolm.

“My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being, my postpartum anxiety is still here (and horrible), but I got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today,” the actress, 41, captioned a Wednesday, March 16, Instagram Story selfie. “Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little more like myself. Hope I can keep it up.”

The Oklahoma native, who was rocking a Mickey and Minnie Mouse sweatshirt in the social media upload, gave a thumbs-up to the camera.

The former Daily Show With Jon Stewart correspondent welcomed her and the 39-year-old comedian’s son in November 2021, waiting until the following month to publicly announce his arrival.

“My Golden Ox baby,” the new mom captioned the infant’s Instagram debut in December 2021. “Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”

The Saturday Night Live alum, who began dating Munn in May 2021 following his split from wife Anna Marie Tendler, added in a post of his own: “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Since welcoming the newborn to the family, the Newsroom alum has been vocal about the ups and downs of parenting, including her breast-feeding struggles.

The Predator star, who experiences a “low supply” of breast milk, told her Instagram followers in February that she tried “two lactation consultants, three breast-feeding pillows, lactation soups, liters of coconut water, lactation teas, gummies, vitamins, cookies, nipple ointments, skin-to-skin, heating pad to increase circulation [and] three different breast pumps.”

The University of Oklahoma grad “cried and cried” when her attempts to “stimulate milk production” with a “device filled with formula around” her neck didn’t work, she went on to write last month.

“I felt like my body was failing,” the X-Men: Apocalypse star concluded at the time. “I worried I wouldn’t bond with my baby. But then I said, ‘F–k it.’ Breast-feeding is good and so is formula. To the mamas out there — do whatever you need to feed your baby and don’t let anyone make you feel bad about it.”

