Two years after Jessica Chastain and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo welcomed their second child, the actress revealed the toddler’s name.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye star, 45, called the little one and his 3-year-old sister, Giulietta, her “treasure” in Spanish while accepting her Oscar for Best Actress in a Lead Role at the Sunday, March 27, Academy Awards.

“Giulietta and Augustus, you are my heart,” the California native said on stage while tearing up.

The Freckle Films founder spoke about another family member in the acceptance speech — her late sister, Juliet Chastain, who died in 2003 at age 24 of suicide.

“It’s touched many families, it’s touched mine, especially members of the LGBTQ community, who often feel out of place with their peers,” the Help star said. “For any of you out there who do in fact feel hopeless or alone, I just want you to know that you’re unconditionally loved for the uniqueness that is you.”

Jessica has celebrated many wins this year for her role as Tammy Faye, in addition to her Oscar. The producer took home a Screen Actors Guild award in February, as well as a Critics’ Choice trophy the following month.

When it comes to working parenthood, the Juilliard School grad “love[s] bringing [her] family” on set, she told Entertainment Tonight in January.

“We had a trailer that was for children [while filming 335]. How wonderful that, yes, we can be successful and wonderful at our work, but we can also not have to shut down part of our life in order to do so,” the Molly’s Game star explained at the time. “And I think for the longest time it’s been like, you’re either a career woman or you’re home. It’s like, there’s no such thing. Men have been able to do both for years. Let’s just make it possible for everyone.”

She and the fashion publicist, 39, wed in June 2017 in Italy, and they became parents the following year when Giulietta arrived via surrogate. In March 2020, news broke that the pair’s second baby had arrived after they were spotted on a walk with an infant.

The Zero Dark Thirty star told The Times in January that she was “the first person in [her] family to not be pregnant” at age 17. “[Planned Parenthood] had a great impact on my life because it gave me choice,” she gushed of the organization’s birth control access at the time.

