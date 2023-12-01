Paris Hilton is weighing in on whether or not she drew inspiration from Disney character London Tipton when choosing a name for her daughter.

“I love London Tipton,” Hilton, 42, said to E! News in an interview published on Thursday, November 30. “I was so flattered when I heard that her character was based on me, but I didn’t name my daughter after her.”

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody character, who was portrayed by Brenda Song, was a hotel heiress in the Disney Channel series and rumored to be inspired by the Paris in Love star. Hilton noted that she’s seen all the viral memes and TikToks pointing out the coincidence in her daughter’s moniker, but confirmed that wasn’t the inspiration behind the name.

“It was more because I love the city London,” Paris explained. “And for as long as I can remember, I always knew when I had a daughter one day, I would name her London. Because I think Paris and London — I’m going for a city theme.”

While Hilton and husband Carter Reum are not expecting baby No. 3 at the moment, she couldn’t help but brainstorm ideas for her next bundle of joy including Sydney, Rio and Vegas.

“I could get away with it, but I feel like if I name my child Vegas, that just means they’re going to be a party animal,” she teased. “I want my babies to just be nerds like their dad. They don’t want to go out, they just want to go to school, work hard.”

Last week, Hilton revealed that she and Resun had become a family of four, not even one year after they welcomed 10-month-old son Phoenix via surrogate.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” she wrote via Instagram on Thanksgiving alongside a photo of a pink outfit with the little one’s name bedazzled on the top.

A few days later, Hilton posed with Phoenix alongside a pink Christmas tree celebrating the newest addition to their family. “Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas! 💕💕🎄💕💕,” she penned, adding in a comment, “I love my babies sooo much!!😍😍.”

While Hilton’s announcement was a surprise for her followers, she later revealed that she also kept the exciting news a secret from her most of her family. The heiress confessed that her loved ones found out during their Thanksgiving celebration.

“Everyone thought a magician was coming,” she said during the Monday, November 27, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. “Like, we have a performer coming in. So everyone’s all excited. … Then, I walk in just holding like a pink blanket with a baby, and everybody was sitting there like, ‘What?!’”