Paris Hilton got emotional while discussing the sibling relationship between her two young children, daughter London and son Phoenix.

“He is obsessed with her,” Hilton, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly of Phoenix, 1, and London, 9 months, on Thursday, September 5, during her NYLON Nights: NYFW x Paris Hilton Infinite Icon Album Release Party Presented By HEYDUDE, held at the Hall Des Lumières in New York.

“He’s so sweet and gentle,” she continued. “He’ll just lay next to [London] and, like, kiss her forehead … she’s obsessed with [him] too. She just laughs, smiles. It’s just so cool just to see them grow up together.” Hilton added, “His smile, I’m just imagining it right now. I’m just, like, [it] makes me wanna cry. I love them so much.”

Hilton shares London and Phoenix with her husband, author Carter Reum, whom she married in November 2021. She announced the arrival of London in November 2023.

Paris told Us in August 2023 that she had “always dreamed” about being a mother and starting a family of her own. “It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life,” the “Stars Are Blind” singer said. “To have [worked] so hard [to] build this beautiful life and be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures — I can’t wait for all of that.”

In another interview with Us in June, Hilton further gushed about motherhood, using her signature term “sliving” (a combination of “slaying” and “living”) to describe this “era” of her life.

“This is my favorite and best era yet, my Sliving Mom era, because I’ve never felt happier,” Hilton told Us. “These angels just bring so much love and happiness into my life. It’s just my heart feels so full every second.”

When she’s not busy as a mom of two, Hilton has been preoccupied with other projects, including her second studio album Infinite Icon released on Friday, September 6. She is also working on another reality show with her Simple Life costar Nicole Richie.

“This year has been incredible,” Hilton told Us. “There’s even, like, rumors on TikTok, people are like, ‘There’s no way this is Paris doing all that. She has to have, like, five clones, just going around the world doing all these different projects and going and feeding the children in Jamaica, and then going to Washington, D.C.’ They’re like, ‘There’s no way it’s just one person.’”

She concluded, “I wish I had clones to do all that, but no. It’s all me.”

Reporting by Travis Cronin