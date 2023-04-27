Ready to meet their little one! Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy, who are expecting their second child together, revealed the sex of their baby on Thursday, April 27.

“It’s a…… 💙💙💙 The Chmerkovskiy’s as a whole are creating their own soccer team LOL! We’re so elated that Shai will get a baby brother and cannot wait to meet this little guy. He is already measuring quite large 😬 and loves to kick mummy in the ribs at all hours of the night!” Murgatroyd, 36, captioned a video dancing with Chmerkovskiy, 43, and their son, Shai, 6. “Honestly though, when we heard he was fully healthy we both shrieked with joy. There is nothing quite like getting that phone call, with the nurses *pause* (ugh it’s awful) before telling you they’re all good results !! 🙏🏻❤️.”

She added: “We will have a house FULL of boys, including our little Hachi! I guess this means we have to try for baby number 3 to get that girl 🤷🏼‍♀️🙈 #32weekspregnant #genderreveal #housefullofboys.”

The Burn the Floor alum shared her pregnancy announcement via Instagram in January.

“It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2 ❤️,” she wrote alongside photos showing off her baby bump. “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer … we have a healthy bun in the oven.”

Murgatroyd has been candid about her fertility issues in the past. In August 2022, she recalled the struggle of administering her own IVF injection when her husband had to leave the house early one morning.

“I’m flexible, but to bend my back around to get the meatiest part of the butt is f–king challenging,” the New Zealand native shared via her Instagram Story at the time.

The dancer also opened up about how suffering her first miscarriage during season 29 of Dancing With the Stars in 2020 affected her performance on the show.

“I feel it just kind of dampened the show for me just a little bit, and it kind of just put a dark cloud over everything,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022. “I felt I just didn’t have the best season that season because of everything.”

Murgatroyd and her fellow DWTS pro wed in July 2017 after five years of dating. They welcomed son Shai six months prior to their nuptials.

As the duo prepare to expand their family, the Faith, Hope & Love actress is getting emotional about her first baby growing up.

“My favorite sweet smart funny boy is 6 🎉🎉🎉. Slightly teared up this morning thinking about how the early years are over,” the Latin dancer captioned a January birthday tribute to her son. “I made Shai promise though that he won’t get any bigger than 6 … I said I will still throw you birthday parties each year, but you have to stay this way forever. He said ‘OK, Mummy’ 🥹. Life is short, I want to sit in these precious moments forever ❤️. ”

Chmerkovskiy, for his part, previously gushed about having another bundle of joy on the way.

“[It’s] incredible news,” the Ukraine native exclusively told Us in January. “Long time coming. We’ve been waiting to have this baby for, you know, over two years now. … I cannot wait.”

The choreographer added that the couple’s conception journey had been “very stressful” for them both. “If we’re gonna attribute, you know, certain things that happen or don’t to our bodies based on stress, you could understand what Peta was going through as well,” he said.

The performer also marveled at the experience of watching his younger brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, become a first-time father when he welcomed son Rome with wife Jenna Johnson in January.

“The first thing he said — to me at least — it was the second his baby came out, the first thought he had was, ‘Should have done it sooner,’ which is exactly what I thought the first time,” Maks shared.