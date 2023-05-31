Nothing less than perfect! Pink was covered in sunshine — and nothing else — when husband Carey Hart snapped a photo of her showering on a recent family outing.

“Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit. If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven’t lived!!!! the singer, 43, wrote via Instagram alongside a slideshow of images from her brood’s road trip. “#Embarassingmoms #eyerollsfordays #bananaboobies #imfun #readyfortour.”

In one photo, Pink looked cool for the summer in a banana-patterned bikini top while laying in the sun. A second snap — taken by the “Just Like a Pill” artist’s hubby, 47 — captured her throwing her arms up as she showered sans clothing with strategically placed star and heart emojis around her private areas.

The Grammy winner — who shares kids Willow, 11, and Jameson, 6, with Hart — appears to be feeling good after undergoing a body transformation over the past few years. In February, Pink opened up about her weight gain during the COVID-19 pandemic — and how she managed to shed the pounds.

“Having breaks is good for my voice. Not so good for the body,” the Pennsylvania native told Variety at the time. “Especially during COVID — I gained 36 lbs. All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough. And then I had not just the hip surgery but double disc replacement in my neck.”

The “Perfect” singer — who is gearing up for a tour following the release of her ninth studio album, Trustfall, in October — shared that despite her setback, she bounced back and is ready to hit the road.

“Now I’m the bionic woman. I’ve lost those 36 pounds, and I am stronger than I’ve ever been in my life. And I’m ready to go, and I’m ready to get the hell out of here. I’ve been home way too long,” she explained.

This isn’t the first time the “Lady Marmalade” songstress has been candid about her body image. During a 2019 interview with Billboard, she recalled going through a fitting for her “Just Give Me a Reason” music video and thinking she was “fat.”

“That’s what we do to ourselves, and we should stop it,” she told the outlet. “And now I’m almost 150 pounds, and I look f—king awesome.”

When she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 VMAs, the “There You Go” singer used her acceptance speech as an opportunity to share what she did when Willow called herself “the ugliest girl I know.”

“I didn’t say anything, and instead I went home and I made a PowerPoint presentation for her,” Pink told the audience. “And in that presentation were androgynous rock stars and artists that live their truth, are probably made fun of every day of their life, and carry on and wave their flag and inspire the rest of us. … We don’t change. We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people change so they can see more kinds of beauty.”