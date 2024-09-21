Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are already passing the NFL star’s passion for golf onto their 20-month-old son, Bronze.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 21, Brittany, 29, revealed that her son now has his own set of golf accessories.

“He’s official now 😎,” Brittany captioned her post, showing off a white TaylorMade bag emblazoned with “Bronze Mahomes” on the outer pocket. A custom club from the athletic brand was also monogrammed with the toddler’s moniker.

Patrick, 29, and Brittany, who is pregnant with baby No. 3, additionally share daughter Sterling, 3, who is also following in their footsteps on the fairway. For Christmas in December 2022, the couple presented her with her own toy golf cart.

“New golfer in town! Had to be like Dada ❤️,” Brittany gushed via Instagram at the time.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback also just received a new golf-themed present for his recent birthday on September 17. His teammate Travis Kelce bought him an expensive Louis Vuitton bag to carry his clubs.

“Travis got me a Louis Vuitton golf bag so that one is going to be sweet,” Patrick revealed on Audacy’s “The Drive” podcast earlier this week. “I don’t know how much I can use that on the golf course but it will be nice to have.”

Patrick is also known for handing out golf accessories to his teammates.

“I got [the entire offensive line] some golf clubs, some designer luggage to take on the road and some other little things here and there that they could have,” he said on “The Drive” in December 2022. “I tried to get everyone a little something. All the o-line’s telling me they wanna golf, so I got them all custom fitted golf clubs, so hopefully they can pick up their game and they’ll be able to go out and play a few rounds with me.”

The next year, Patrick upped the ante and presented his teammates with their own golf carts.

“I was trying to get out of the parking lot and everybody’s just flying around [in the carts],” Kelce, 34, recalled of the gift during a December 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “Those things are street legal, so they’re going about 35 miles per hour.”

Patrick and Kelce have been tight ever since the quarterback joined the Chiefs in 2017. They have won three Super Bowls together. As the two athletes bonded on the football field, their partners became friendly in the stands.

After Kelce started dating Taylor Swift in 2023, the pop star became pals with Brittany.

“They have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2024. “Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis, and she’s so supportive of their relationship. They have a very similar sense of humor and are always cracking jokes and laughing.”