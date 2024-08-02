Brittany Mahomes isn’t letting pregnancy slow her down at the gym.

Brittany, 28, who announced last month that she and husband Patrick Mahomes are expecting their third baby, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 1, to share videos of her working out.

Brittany did a variety of exercises in the clips, including squats with a medicine ball. She showed off her growing baby bump in red high-waisted spandex pants and an orange sports bra.

“Love a good burn out,” Brittany captioned one of the videos.

Related: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Cutest Family Photos Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have embraced their roles as parents after welcoming children Sterling and Bronze. The couple, who started dating in high school, got engaged in August 2020 after Patrick’s Super Bowl LIV win earlier that year. One month after the quarterback proposed, the pair announced that Brittany was pregnant with their first […]

Despite proving she’s as strong as ever, Brittany has admitted that her third pregnancy has been her most challenging yet.

“Good morning, just me and my skin losing its mind. … This pregnancy has been the hardest on me … sickness, exhaustion and now skin [problems],” she wrote via her Instagram Story last month. “Got an amazing facial this morning in hopes to help.”

Brittany and Patrick, also 28, who tied the knot in 2022, share daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 20 months. They revealed last month that they are expecting a baby girl with a creative sex reveal. In a clip shared via Instagram, Sterling flipped over tiles in a giant tic-tac-toe board until three pink X’s confirmed that she’ll soon have a little sister.

Related: Celeb Pregnancy Announcements of 2024: Which Stars Are Expecting Babies So many stars have announced that they are expanding their families by welcoming babies in 2024. “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared […]

While Patrick and Brittany are excited to expand their family, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared in a press conference last month that there won’t be a baby No. 4.

“I’m done,” he said with a smile. “I’ll say that. I said, ‘Three and I’m done.’”

Patrick added that being a dad is an “awesome” gig.

“I always wanted to have kids young,” he continued. “We’re having our third kid now to join our family, and Brittany does a great job of doing that, and we still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things.”

Brittany has also praised Patrick’s parenting skills.

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Mahomes' Relationship Timeline Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ romance gives Us all the feels — starting with their high school sweetheart beginnings. The couple started out as two friends in Texas who went to school together. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with Matthews in 2011 when he was just a freshman at Whitehouse High School. After […]

“Happy Father’s Day to the MVP Dad! What you do day in and day out for this family amazes me everyday 🥹,” she wrote via Instagram in June. “We are so grateful for you and love you to the moon! Bronze and Ster are obsessed with you and well I am too 🥰🤍.”

Patrick is currently away from his family at Chiefs training camp, but Brittany has already taken their little ones to visit him.

“Went to see dad today,” Brittany wrote via her Instagram Story late last month alongside several photos of the family of four. She added that Sterling and Bronze “wanted to go play with dad the entire time” they were watching from the sidelines.