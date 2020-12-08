Ready for Baby! Pregnant Emma Roberts Is Due 'in the Next Couple Days'

Counting down! Pregnant Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are expecting their little one very soon, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Emma is due to have her baby in the next couple of days,” the insider adds. “The last month of pregnancy has been very uncomfortable for Emma, but Garrett has been great at taking care of her and making sure the nursery is ready.”

Us broke the news in June that the Holidate actress, 29, is pregnant with her first child with Hedlund, 36. Two months later, Roberts shared her first photo of her growing bump and revealed the sex of the duo’s baby.

“Me…and my two favorite guys,” the American Horror Story alum wrote via Instagram in August alongside a candid snap of herself and the Mudbound actor cradling her belly.

In March 2019, Us confirmed that Roberts was dating the Country Strong star after her split from on-again, off-again fiancé Evan Peters. Though their romance is still relatively new, a source revealed that the Scream Queens alum and Hedlund have been “bonding a ton before the arrival of their baby.”

“Emma and Garrett are getting more and more excited, which is so nice for them,” the source said in November. “Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed. He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that’s a blessing.”

Being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t come without its challenges, but Roberts has found a silver lining in the “interesting time” she’s spent at home.

“It’s definitely caused a lot of introspection, but I think it’s been amazing to really sit with myself and really turn inward in a way I never have before and be still,” she told Glamour in October. “That’s been really nice, and I feel really grateful to have gotten to do that.”

The Unfabulous alum continued: “To not just be running from one appointment to the next or one job to the next, I’ve really had to be present with myself, and that’s been — some days you wanna crawl out of your skin, but other days you feel really good and really grateful.”