Emma Roberts: Why Being Pregnant During a Pandemic Has Been ‘Amazing’

Looking on the bright side! Emma Roberts opened up about her “interesting time” being pregnant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s definitely caused a lot of introspection, but I think it’s been amazing to really sit with myself and really turn inward in a way I never have before and be still,” the actress, 29, told Glamour on Tuesday, October 27. “That’s been really nice, and I feel really grateful to have gotten to do that.”

The Scream Queens alum explained, “To not just be running from one appointment to the next or one job to the next, I’ve really had to be present with myself, and that’s been — some days you wanna crawl out of your skin, but other days you feel really good and really grateful.”

Us Weekly broke the news in June that the New York native and Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child. The American Horror Story alum confirmed the news two months later, debuting her baby bump via Instagram.

Roberts’ former costars Lea Michele and Billie Lourd were both pregnant at the same time, giving birth to their baby boys in August and September, respectively.

“It’s pure witchcraft,” the Unfabulous alum told Jess Cagle of their timing earlier this month. “I don’t know how else to explain it. It was not planned. It’s been really amazing to have support being pregnant during this time and to have it be people I’m so close to. It’s been amazing. We couldn’t have planned it better, honestly.”

The Belletrist cocreator went on to say that she was “glad” they were all welcoming sons, explaining, “I would be scared if we all had girls, it would be mini Scream Queens. I don’t think the world’s ready for that. So I’m grateful that we were all given boys, although who knows, they could be Scream Queens. We don’t know yet.”

The Holidate star started dating Hedlund, 36, last year. The actor was previously in a relationship with Kirsten Dunst, while Roberts was engaged to Evan Peters until March 2019.