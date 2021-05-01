The sweetest surprise! Erin Napier is thrilled to welcome her second baby with husband Ben Napier — and her friends are equally as excited.

“These girls. They surprised me with a weeknight dinner and diaper shower, the tradition in our circle of friends started by @malraz,” the Home Town star, 35, recently wrote via Instagram as she celebrated baby No. 2 surrounded by some of her closest friends. “Everyone bakes two of their favorite casserole, ready for the freezer. The pregnant girl gets one of each, and everyone else draws a number and takes one home, too. I’m so lucky to be loved by y’all!”

The photo, which featured Erin in the center of the group wearing a flowing yellow dress, was taken by her 3-year-old daughter, Helen.

Ben, 37, and his wife revealed in April that they’re expecting another little girl in May.

“I grew up with built-in best friends. My 3 brothers and I speak our own language and know the dance when it’s time to move a piano into a house together. Helen will have that with her little sister,” Ben captioned a sweet home video at the time. “It makes me even happier to know that there’ll be another Napier baby right around the corner from us. There was a time when @erinapier and I didn’t know if we would have kids. I would’ve been happy with just the 2 of us, or just the 3 of us, but I can’t wait to see the 4 of us.”

In a social media upload of her own, Erin noted that she felt “deeply thankful” to have been able to keep the majority of her pregnancy private.

“Even in our celebrating, I’m thinking of the would-be parents waiting for their own babies. For many it can be such a long and difficult journey and I pray for strength for you if that’s where you are. God answers in His own time, not ours, awfully hard as that can be. Sending so much love to y’all today,” she added.

The HGTV stars previously told Us Weekly in January that they had “talked about” growing their family after Helen’s 2018 arrival.

Erin also opened up about how she handles “rude” trolls online who make comments about her parenting style.

“I like to begin with: ‘You would absolutely not speak to me this way in person. Why do you feel like it’s OK to do it here? It’s not. And this little corner of the Internet belongs to me so you’re not welcome here anymore,'” she told Us at the time. “Any time someone feels like they can be rude on my social media account, I’d like to let them know this isn’t an acceptable way to communicate and you’re not going to be welcome here anymore, and I block them.”

Her husband agreed, adding, “We have to learn to respect each other the same way that you do on the street.”