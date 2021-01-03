Here comes the bride! Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prowant is engaged to Gus Gazda one month after the couple announced they are expecting their first child.

The MTV star, 27, shared the news on Saturday, January 2, via Instagram, revealing that she was “on cloud nine.”

“The love of my life asked me to spend forever with him tonight on my 27th birthday,” she captioned the photo of Gazda down on one knee. “Today has been more than I could have ever imagined. I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon.”

Prowant then praised her husband-to-be as “kind, caring [and] strong,” adding, “Now…Let’s plan a wedding” with a white heart emoji.

News of their engagement comes just days after the expectant parents revealed their son’s name on Instagram.

“Our biggest blessing of 2020,” Prowant captioned a video on Thursday, December 31, from their gender reveal. “Gray Allen Gazda.”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in November 2019. Prowant posted a picture of her and her beau in Georgia, writing, “No ones ever gunna love you more than, God, your mama, and me.” Before Gazda, the reality star dated Floribama Shore costar Gus Smyrnios.

Prowant and Gazda announced that they were expecting in December — five months after the Florida native joked about starting a family on Instagram. “Just you and me, forever (unless I start popping out babies…),” she captioned a July 2020 Instagram picture of the two.

In early December 2020, the makeup artist shared a photo of herself and Gazda holding a sign that read, “Baby Gazda. Coming May 2021.” Days after the announcement, Prowant revealed that their first child would be a boy.

“Our faces say it all! I can’t help but to think my dad had a hand in this,” she captioned the social media sex reveal.

Prowant’s father died in August 2020. She said at the time that she “couldn’t ask for a better partner to have help me get through this,” in a nod to Gazda.