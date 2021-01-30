Up close and personal! Halsey gave fans a glimpse at her baby after announcing that she and boyfriend Alev Aydin are expecting their first child together.

The “Without Me” singer, 26, posted a sonogram pic via her Instagram Story on Friday, January 29, showing off her baby’s legs and feet. Halsey tagged her doctor in the caption, adding a foot emoji.

The New Jersey native showed off her growing belly one day after her announcement, revealing her endometriosis surgery incisions in an intimate Polaroid snap. “The scars that got me this angel. #endowarrior,” she captioned the Instagram post, which showed her posing in black underwear with her stomach exposed. Endometriosis is a sometimes painful condition affecting the ovaries, fallopian tubes and pelvic lining that can complicate pregnancy.

Halsey revealed her pregnancy to her millions of followers via social media on Wednesday, January 27. “Surprise!,” she captioned a series of photos of herself wearing a knit top and jeans with her baby bump on display. Aydin, 37, shared his excitement in a comment, writing, “Heart so full. Love you, sweetness.” The Grammy nominee replied, “I love you!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

Before she went public with the news, Halsey teased her pregnancy cravings during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She joked, “I can’t stop eating! I don’t know what’s gotten into me.” Halsey added that she had been “experimenting with different snacks,” including Oreos and peanut butter.

The “You Should Be Sad” singer’s baby news comes more than five years after the musician told Rolling Stone she suffered a miscarriage before a show.

“It’s the angriest performance that I’ve ever done in my life,” she said in the 2015 interview. “That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a f–king human being anymore.’ This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I’m doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong.”

She paid homage to the child she lost during her previous miscarriage in her pregnancy announcement, adding an angel and rainbow emoji to symbolize her rainbow baby — a term used for a child who is born following a pregnancy loss.

The “Bad at Love” singer opened up about her desire to be a mother after treating her endometriosis with surgery in a February 2020 interview with The Guardian. “It’s looking like something that’s gonna happen for me,” she told the newspaper. “That’s a miracle.”