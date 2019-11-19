



Bumping along! Jamie Otis enjoyed a relaxing day by the pool four months into her pregnancy.

“Beautiful, skinny ladies all around and then there’s me,” the Married at First Sight alum, 33, wrote on her Monday, November 18, Instagram Story. “Letting it all hang out & ain’t ashamed of it. #momlife.”

In the social media footage, the former reality star panned over a few other women wearing bathing suits before showing her own poolside attire — black sweatpants and a matching black tank pulled up to show her bare baby bump.

The Bachelor alum and her husband, Doug Hehner, announced in September that they are expecting their second child after back-to-back miscarriages. “We went to the fertility specialist and found out WE ARE PREGNANT!” the New York native captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I cannot even believe it! …after 18 long, painful months, two losses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests we are *finally* pregnant again! Of course, I am being cautiously optimistic, but I have a feeling this little one is going to stick.”

The couple, who met and fell in love on season 1 of MAFS, welcomed their 2-year-old daughter, Henley, in August 2017. Before her birth, Otis and Hehner, 36, suffered a miscarriage.

The Wifey 101 author honored the loss in July, writing on Instagram, “Happy angelversary to our firstborn son, Johnathan Edward. Three years ago today I sat on a hospital stretcher pushing and screaming in excruciating pain. I was delivering my baby boy at just 17 weeks, 1 day pregnant. I remember this day vividly. The pain was an out of body experience. It was a pain my SOUL felt. … I truly believe that my angel up in heaven is watching over us every day and we will meet again one day. Until then, I will spend my life honoring his short one.”

Hehner is “hoping for a boy” this time around, and the pair are planning a gender reveal later this month.

“I truly don’t care [about the sex],” Otis wrote on Instagram on Sunday, November 17. “I always thought anyone who said that was lying [because] of course you just care. But after 18 months trying to conceive and a few losses in between — I genuinely don’t care. Just healthy and happy.”