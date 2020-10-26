Bumping along! Pregnant Jinger Duggar gave her followers a glimpse of her budding belly ahead of baby No. 2.

“Happy Sunday,” the Counting On star, 26, captioned a Sunday, October 25, Instagram photo. The reality star cradled her stomach in a floral dress and jean jacket in the social media upload.

“You are stunning, Jinger,” the TLC personality’s sister-in-law Anna Duggar commented on the post, while Joy-Anna Duggar wrote, “You are so beautiful!!!”

Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, announced in May that their second child is on the way following their 2-year-old daughter Felicity’s July 2018 birth.

“We are so excited to announce that we’re expecting a little girl this November,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum captioned her baby bump debut at the time. “Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn’t be happier. The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day. After all these years, they’re still my best friends! I’m glad God’s giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy.”

The former professional soccer player, 33, added in a post of his own that their toddler was “practicing her big-sistering on dolls, cradling and shushing them to sleep.”

Three months later, Jinger exclusively told Us Weekly that Felicity “always asks” for her “Big Sister” shirt, explaining, “She walks around saying, ‘Big sister.’ … She’ll come up and touch my belly and say, ‘Baby.’”

Vuolo chimed in, joking, “She also touches my belly, so that’s what we’re working with right now.”

The Arkansas native suffered a miscarriage ahead of her pregnancy news, and this pregnancy loss strengthened her relationship with Joy-Anna, 22. “We were already close, but that relationship even deepened all the more having been through the same thing,” Jinger told Us in August. “[It] was very difficult, but I was grateful for Joy to be able to talk to her.”

She and the former athlete tied the knot in November 2016 in Arkansas.