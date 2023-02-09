Not stressing it. Kaley Cuoco is planning to go with the flow when it comes to having her first child.

“I’m not a prepper. I’m just not that way,” the pregnant actress, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, February 8, about getting ready for her baby’s arrival. “I trust the process. I’m just like, ‘It’s going to be great.’”

The Flight Attendant star, who is expecting her and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey‘s first child, noted that she has “no plan” because she always preferred to adapt based on the situation.

“But that’s how I’ve gone through life. I think nowadays we get so caught up. We didn’t even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it’s almost too much,” she said before sharing some meaningful advice she received from a friend. “Your baby’s going to tell you what to do.”

Cuoco added: “If this child is anything like me, she’s going to be like, ‘This is what I want.’ And I just need to listen.”

The Big Bang Theory alum gushed about how much research Pelphrey, 40, has done ahead of their little one’s birth. “[He] has googled enough for the both of [us],” she joked. “He could probably deliver this baby at this point.”

In October 2022, Cuoco took to social media to announce that she is expanding her family with the Ozark alum. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!” the mom-to-be wrote alongside several photos of the couple.

The New Jersey native commented on the big news as well, writing, “And it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco.”

The exciting milestone came five months after the pair went public with their romance. One month after making their relationship official, Cuoco finalized her divorce from Karl Cook. (After three years of marriage, the California native and Cook, 32, announced their split in September 2021.)

“Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can’t breathe,” Pelphrey captioned several Instagram pics with Cuoco in May 2022. “It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that Cuoco is excited about her future with Pelphrey. “She knew she wanted to be with this guy and he’s said from the get-go that it’s the real deal and he’s head over heels in love with Kaley and happy to give it everything he’s got,” the insider said in October 2022.