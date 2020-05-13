Life isn’t always a “Teenage Dream.” Katy Perry shared an honest tweet about struggling with her mental health while pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sometimes i don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm,” the Grammy nominee, 35, tweeted on Tuesday, May 12.

sometimes i don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 12, 2020

Vera Wang showed support for Perry, tweeting, “Hang in there firework love ya X V.” Rosie O’Donnell, meanwhile, sympathized with the “Daisies” singer in her reply, writing, “Totally feel ya.”

hang in there firework 💥 love ya ❤️ X V — Vera Wang (@VeraWang) May 12, 2020

totally feel ya — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 12, 2020

Perry announced the news of her pregnancy in March by debuting her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video. She revealed the sex of the baby the following month by sharing a photo of her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, with pink frosting on his face. “It’s a girl,” she captioned the snap.

Since then, the pop star has not shied away from sharing the highs and lows of her pregnancy. She was particularly emotional during the May 3 episode of American Idol while judging contestant Francisco Martin’s cover of James Arthur’s song “Falling Like the Stars.”

“I’m sorry. I’m having a day. I don’t fit into any of my stuff,” she said at the time. “Sure it’s hormones, but it was believability too.”

Perry has also spoken candidly about the COVID-19 quarantine putting her relationship with Bloom, 43, to the test.

“If you love me during quarantine, you can love me any other time,” she said on Instagram Live on May 5. “Quarantine probably reveals the most about you. … You can’t hide anything.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in April that the couple, who started dating in January 2016 and got engaged in February 2019, were “having some ups and downs” in their relationship. The insider added, “Katy is dealing with the nerves of being a first-time parent, and Orlando is stressing about having a baby in their lives at this time.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is already the father of son Flynn, 9, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.