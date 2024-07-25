Pregnant Lala Kent is baring all.

The Vanderpump Rules star posed nude and showed off her growing baby bump via Instagram on Wednesday, July 24, writing, “I stripped down to document my bod & bump at 34.5 weeks & naturally chose to share it with y’all.”

Kent, 33, is expecting baby No. 2 via intrauterine insemination (IUI) with a sperm donor. She shares a 3-year-old daughter, Ocean, with her ex, Randall Emmett.

Kent’s Instagram carousel Wednesday also features various updates on her life, including a photo of her attending The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke’s fashion show on Monday, July 22. “I got to wear a sheer bodysuit and feel all sexy,” she wrote.

The reality TV personality also shared photos of daughter Ocean getting ready for her first day of preschool. “O asked for different hair, and because there is not a lot of hair to work with we did a zigzag part,” Kent wrote. “She has officially started school and she absolutely loves it! I’m mother of the year and spaced having her hold her First Day of School sign, but it’s too cute not to share. I’ve already set the reminder for Last Day of School photo WITH THE SIGN 😂.”

In March, Kent revealed how she broke the news of her pregnancy to her daughter.

“I didn’t really tell [Ocean] in some big way,” she said on her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “She wanted to sit on me or something and I said, ‘OK, we have to be really careful because guess what? Mama has a baby in her belly.’”

According to Kent, Ocean then asked, “Do you have a baby in your belly?” and wanted to see the bump for herself.

Kent recently apologized to actor David Arquette, who said the VPR star was unfriendly on the set of their 2020 movie, Spree.

On the Sunday, July 21, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Arquette said that while “didn’t really have any scenes with” Kent, he “met [her] couple of times” and she was “not the friendliest to [him].”

“I apologize if I was not friendly to you on the set of Spree,” Kent, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 22. “I’d like to point out I was on set with many people, you being one of them, who are well known, established actors. I am a girl on reality TV. I felt intimidated and a bit like I did not belong, all while being incredibly grateful for the opportunity. I’m sorry if that came off as an attitude. It was not my intent.”